Dame Elaine Paige makes promise to King Charles after receiving honour
- Dame Elaine Paige was awarded a damehood at Windsor Castle for her extensive services to music and charity.
- During the ceremony, she had an amusing exchange with King Charles, promising him a signed copy of her forthcoming album.
- The legendary West End star described herself as 'humbled' by the honour, which also recognised her significant charitable contributions.
- Her new album is set to feature songs from her youth, including tracks by The Beatles and Joni Mitchell.
- Dame Elaine also reflected on the evolution of theatre, noting how the recent Evita revival differed significantly from her original portrayal.