Cynthia Erivo skips Golden Globes for this reason
- Cynthia Erivo received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good.
- She was unable to attend the 2026 Golden Globes ceremony due to her commitment to rehearsals for a one-woman Dracula production opening on London's West End.
- Erivo's nomination marked a historic moment, making her the first Black woman to be nominated twice in the lead female actor in a film (musical or comedy) category.
- Despite her Golden Globe recognition, Erivo was not nominated for the Actor Awards, and the film's director, John M Chu, was also absent from the Directors Guild of America Awards nominations.
- Co-star Ariana Grande publicly defended Erivo and Chu, asserting that their contributions to Wicked: For Good were undeniable, despite the film receiving five Golden Globe nominations but no wins.