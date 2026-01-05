Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British drama wins big at first awards ceremony of the year

Timothee Chalamet publicly declares love for 'partner' Kylie Jenner after Best Actor win at Critics Choice Awards
  • The 2026 Critics Choice Awards saw Netflix drama Adolescence and Irish actress Jessie Buckley among the prominent winners, setting the pace for the upcoming awards season.
  • The Netflix series Adolescence secured four prizes in the limited series categories, with Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham, and Erin Doherty winning acting awards.
  • Jessie Buckley was awarded Best Actress for her compelling performance in the historical drama Hamnet, where she portrays William Shakespeare's wife.
  • Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another clinched the coveted Best Picture and Best Director awards.
  • Timothee Chalamet won Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme, while Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy was named Best Movie Made for Television.
