Critics Choice Awards nominees revealed with four new categories added to lineup
- The Critics Choice Awards have unveiled the nominations for their 2026 ceremony, recognizing achievements in film and television, and this year’s show includes four new categories: Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, Best Casting and Ensemble, and Best Sound.
- Ryan Coogler’s vampire thriller Sinners leads the film categories with an impressive 17 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.
- Paul Thomas Anderson’s action thriller One Battle After Another closely follows in film nominations with 14 nods.
- Netflix’s limited series Adolescence, about a schoolboy accused of a crime, tops the television categories with six nominations, including a nod for its young star Owen Cooper.
- The winners will be announced at a live ceremony hosted by Chelsea Handler on Sunday, January 4, airing on E! and USA Network.