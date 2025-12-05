Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Critics Choice Awards nominees revealed with four new categories added to lineup

Adrien Brody accepts the Best Actor award for ‘The Brutalist’ onstage during the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California
Adrien Brody accepts the Best Actor award for ‘The Brutalist’ onstage during the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
  • The Critics Choice Awards have unveiled the nominations for their 2026 ceremony, recognizing achievements in film and television, and this year’s show includes four new categories: Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, Best Casting and Ensemble, and Best Sound.
  • Ryan Coogler’s vampire thriller Sinners leads the film categories with an impressive 17 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.
  • Paul Thomas Anderson’s action thriller One Battle After Another closely follows in film nominations with 14 nods.
  • Netflix’s limited series Adolescence, about a schoolboy accused of a crime, tops the television categories with six nominations, including a nod for its young star Owen Cooper.
  • The winners will be announced at a live ceremony hosted by Chelsea Handler on Sunday, January 4, airing on E! and USA Network.
