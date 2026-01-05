Corriedale: Emmerdale character shot dead ‘by own sister’ in Coronation Street crossover
- Emmerdale serial killer John Sugden was shot dead in the first-ever 'Corriedale' crossover episode with Coronation Street.
- The special episode, which aired on Monday, 5 January 2026, saw characters from both ITV soaps involved in a deadly crash in Saddleworth.
- Sugden, who was wanted for multiple murders, survived the crash with his former partner Aaron Dingle, and fled into the woods with a gun.
- His lifeless body was later discovered in the woods, with his sister Victoria Sugden standing over him.
- The dramatic ending led fans to believe that Victoria Sugden was responsible for her brother's death.