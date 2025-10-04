Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fan fury as Sally Ann Matthews leaves Coronation Street

Sally Ann Matthews has left Coronation Street
Sally Ann Matthews has left Coronation Street (ITV)
  • Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews, who played Jenny Connor, has quietly left the soap after decades on screen.
  • Matthews, who first appeared in 1986 and returned in 2016, announced her departure in August, citing a desire to play different roles and the exit of her onscreen stepdaughter, Daisy Midgeley.
  • Her final scenes depicted her character, Jenny Connor, relocating from Weatherfield to Spain after an emotional conversation with Rita Tanner.
  • Matthews revealed that the original exit scene was planned to include Bet Gilroy, but this was changed by soap bosses at the last moment.
  • Her departure is part of a series of recent exits from the ITV series, with other cast members like Charlotte Jordan and Sue Cleaver also leaving, and Sue Devaney set to depart in 2027.
