Coronation Street legend departs series after decades on soap

Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews, known for playing the fiery Rovers Return landlady Jenny Connor, has quietly left the soap after decades on screen.

Matthews made her debut on the soap in 1986, playing the tearaway daughter of villain Alan Bradley (Mark Eden), before leaving in 1991.

She made a surprise return in 2016 for what was supposed to be a matter of months, but the actor ended up staying on the cobbles for another decade. Her final scenes saw her relocate from Weatherfield to Spain after an emotional conversation with Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox).

According to Matthews, the original scene was going to include Bet Gilroy (Julie Goodyear).

The 54-year-old announced she was departing the series in August, saying it was time to play different roles.

She said on Conversation Street: “I was kind of contemplating [leaving] last year,” adding that her decision stemmed from her onscreen stepdaughter Daisy Midgeley’s exit from the soap.

“When I knew she was going, I was kind of like, ‘Do I want to stay? Do I not?”

This year has seen a slew of exits from the ITV series, including Yasmeen Metcalfe, Charlotte Jordan and Colson Smith. Sue Cleaver, who played the popular matriarch Eileen Grimshaw, also left the show in June.

After Matthews’s final scenes aired, she shared an Instagram photo of a on set prop from Corrie pub The Rovers Return.

Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Windass, shared a string of heart emojis in response, while Kirk Sutherland star Andy Whyment replied: “Love it Sal.”

“Love this. And love you!!” Sally Carman-Duttine, who plays Abi Webster, wrote.

Fans had been wondering about Jenny’s future on the cobbles following the departure of her onscreen stepdaughter, Daisy Midgeley (Jordan), who ran away with her money earlier this year.

It’s also been revealed that Sue Devaney, who plays Debbie Webster, will exit the series in 2027. Her character was diagnosed with early onset dementia, and the storyline will eventually lead to her exit.

Devaney first joined the soap in 1984 when she was a teenager – but her original stint lasted for just one year. She reprised the role in 2019.

She previously opened up about her “love” of playing Debbie, stating: “When I first came back, I never imagined I would be around for that length of time and I am delighted.

“Every day when I drive into work, I have a big grin on my face. I am so happy to be here.”