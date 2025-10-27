Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon seeks emergency care for 'really sick' daughter

Coronation Street star says she rushed 'really sick' daughter to A&E
  • Coronation Street actor Lucy Fallon has rushed her baby daughter, Nancy, to A&E.
  • The update came after Nancy suffered a series of sinus infections.
  • Fallon updated her followers on Instagram on Monday, revealing Nancy had spent the weekend in hospital.
  • Baby Nancy has been battling separate throat, ear, and eye infections, alongside teething and a sickness bug.
  • The 29-year-old actor expressed her distress over her daughter's condition.
