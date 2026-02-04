Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Coronation Street icon confirms legendary character will be killed off next month

  • Coronation Street is set to kill off the legendary character Jim McDonald, 37 years after his debut.
  • Jim McDonald, father of long-running character Steve, will die off-screen in scenes scheduled to air on ITV in March.
  • Charlie Lawson, the actor who plays Jim, confirmed the news on 3 February, stating he had known since early September last year.
  • Lawson first appeared in the soap in 1989, remaining a full-time cast member until 2000 before making sporadic returns.
  • The news follows recent cast departures and budget cuts at ITV, which have led to reduced episode counts for Coronation Street and Emmerdale.
