Coronation Street fans believe they already know conclusion to major storyline
- Coronation Street will kill off a mystery character in a special episode airing in April, following a historic flash-forward scene.
- Five Weatherfield villains – Megan Walsh, Theo Silverton, Maggie Driscoll, Jodie Ramsey, and Carl Webster – have been revealed as being in danger.
- Fans are predicting that Megan Walsh will be the character to die, citing clues such as fireworks in the flash-forward scene and her lack of direct family ties.
- Some viewers speculate that Maggie Driscoll, who was previously shown to be a killer in a flashback, could be responsible for Megan's potential demise.
- Separately, it was confirmed that Jim McDonald, father of Steve and husband of Liz, will die off-screen, with the news to be announced in March.
