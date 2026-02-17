Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Coronation Street fans believe they already know conclusion to major storyline

Coronation Street's Carla and Lisa finalise their wedding in flash-forward episode
  • Coronation Street will kill off a mystery character in a special episode airing in April, following a historic flash-forward scene.
  • Five Weatherfield villains – Megan Walsh, Theo Silverton, Maggie Driscoll, Jodie Ramsey, and Carl Webster – have been revealed as being in danger.
  • Fans are predicting that Megan Walsh will be the character to die, citing clues such as fireworks in the flash-forward scene and her lack of direct family ties.
  • Some viewers speculate that Maggie Driscoll, who was previously shown to be a killer in a flashback, could be responsible for Megan's potential demise.
  • Separately, it was confirmed that Jim McDonald, father of Steve and husband of Liz, will die off-screen, with the news to be announced in March.
In full

