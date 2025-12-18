Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Coronation Street’s Debbie Rush heartbroken by death of son William just before Christmas

William Rush played Josh Stevenson in 'Waterloo Road'
William Rush played Josh Stevenson in 'Waterloo Road' (William Rush played Josh Stevenson in 'Waterloo Road')
  • Coronation Street actress Debbie Rush announced the death of her 31-year-old son, William Rush, on 17 December.
  • William Rush was an actor known for his roles in Grange Hill and Waterloo Road, and also made appearances in Coronation Street.
  • Debbie Rush expressed her family's 'unimaginable grief' on Instagram, describing William as her 'beautiful baby boy'.
  • She revealed that William was an organ donor, providing 'hope and life to other families' and that his kindness and love would be his lasting legacy.
  • Co-stars from Coronation Street and Waterloo Road, including Sally Dynevor, Jack P Shepherd, Brooke Vincent, and Katie McGlynn, paid tribute to William.
