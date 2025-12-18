Coronation Street’s Debbie Rush heartbroken by death of son William just before Christmas
- Coronation Street actress Debbie Rush announced the death of her 31-year-old son, William Rush, on 17 December.
- William Rush was an actor known for his roles in Grange Hill and Waterloo Road, and also made appearances in Coronation Street.
- Debbie Rush expressed her family's 'unimaginable grief' on Instagram, describing William as her 'beautiful baby boy'.
- She revealed that William was an organ donor, providing 'hope and life to other families' and that his kindness and love would be his lasting legacy.
- Co-stars from Coronation Street and Waterloo Road, including Sally Dynevor, Jack P Shepherd, Brooke Vincent, and Katie McGlynn, paid tribute to William.