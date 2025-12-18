Coronation Street star Debbie Rush ‘completely broken’ by death of Waterloo Road actor son, aged 31
Soap star going through ‘unimaginable grief’ as ‘Corrie’ co-stars pay tribute
Coronation Street actor Debbie Rush has announced the death of her actor son, who was 31.
Rush, who appeared on the ITV soap as Anna Windass, said that former Grange Hill and Waterloo Road star William died on 17 December, and said her family is going through “unimaginable grief”.
”There are no words that can truly capture the depth of our loss,” she wrote on Instagram, calling him “our beautiful baby boy”.
“As a family, our hearts are completely broken,” she added, asking for privacy. A cause of death has not been disclosed.
Rush said that William was an organ donor, and “has given hope and life to other families, thinking of others right to the very end”.
“His kindness and love will forever be part of his legacy,” she wrote, adding: “William will always be loved, always missed, and forever in our hearts.”
William played Ali Duncan in Grange Hill from 2005 to 2007, and Josh Stevenson in the BBC series Waterloo Road from 2009 to 2013.
He also had small roles in Shameless, Vera and Casualty and appeared on ITV soap Coronation Street at the same time as his mother in 2014. Rush played Anna Windass from 2008 to 2018.
Two years later, William auditioned for talent show The X Factor, and made it through to the third round before being sent home by the judges.
William was one of three children Rush had with her husband Andrew, whom she has been married to since 1989. He was inspired to start an acting career by his headteacher, Cherie Rivero, who inspired him to audition for a role in a school play at Bamford Academy in Rochdale, England.
He then trained at Manchester School of Acting before scoring roles on TV.
Rush and her son’s former co-stars paid tribute to William, with Corrie star Sally Dynevor (Debbie Metcalfe) writing: “Oh Debbie I’m so shocked to hear this news.
“Sending you so much love. What a beautiful boy he was.”
David Platt star Jack P Shepherd commented: “Terrible to read that Debbie. Devastating news. thinking of you all.”
Brooke Vincent, who played Sophie Webster on the soap, said: “Oh Debbie. I am so sorry for your loss!! I’m sending you all so much love.”
Katie McGlynn, who appeared in Waterloo Road as Jodie “Scout” Allen, wrote: “Debbie I am so sorry to you all. Will brought a smile to everyone’s face and was a very kind soul. Thinking of you & sending so much love to you all.”
