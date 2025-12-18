Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coronation Street actor Debbie Rush has announced the death of her actor son, who was 31.

Rush, who appeared on the ITV soap as Anna Windass, said that former Grange Hill and Waterloo Road star William died on 17 December, and said her family is going through “unimaginable grief”.

”There are no words that can truly capture the depth of our loss,” she wrote on Instagram, calling him “our beautiful baby boy”.

“As a family, our hearts are completely broken,” she added, asking for privacy. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Rush said that William was an organ donor, and “has given hope and life to other families, thinking of others right to the very end”.

“His kindness and love will forever be part of his legacy,” she wrote, adding: “William will always be loved, always missed, and forever in our hearts.”

open image in gallery ‘Corrie’ actor Debbie Rush’s son William has died, aged 31 ( Instagram )

William played Ali Duncan in Grange Hill from 2005 to 2007, and Josh Stevenson in the BBC series Waterloo Road from 2009 to 2013.

He also had small roles in Shameless, Vera and Casualty and appeared on ITV soap Coronation Street at the same time as his mother in 2014. Rush played Anna Windass from 2008 to 2018.

Two years later, William auditioned for talent show The X Factor, and made it through to the third round before being sent home by the judges.

open image in gallery The actor played Josh Stevenson in ‘Waterloo Road’ ( William Rush played Josh Stevenson in 'Waterloo Road' )

William was one of three children Rush had with her husband Andrew, whom she has been married to since 1989. He was inspired to start an acting career by his headteacher, Cherie Rivero, who inspired him to audition for a role in a school play at Bamford Academy in Rochdale, England.

He then trained at Manchester School of Acting before scoring roles on TV.

Rush and her son’s former co-stars paid tribute to William, with Corrie star Sally Dynevor (Debbie Metcalfe) writing: “Oh Debbie I’m so shocked to hear this news.

open image in gallery William auditioned for ‘The X Factor’ in 2016 ( ITV )

“Sending you so much love. What a beautiful boy he was.”

David Platt star Jack P Shepherd commented: “Terrible to read that Debbie. Devastating news. thinking of you all.”

Brooke Vincent, who played Sophie Webster on the soap, said: “Oh Debbie. I am so sorry for your loss!! I’m sending you all so much love.”

open image in gallery Debbie Rush played Anna Windass in ‘Coronation Street’ from 2008 to 2018 ( ITV )

Katie McGlynn, who appeared in Waterloo Road as Jodie “Scout” Allen, wrote: “Debbie I am so sorry to you all. Will brought a smile to everyone’s face and was a very kind soul. Thinking of you & sending so much love to you all.”