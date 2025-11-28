Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Comedy star Kevin Bridges announces 44-date UK and Ireland tour

Kevin Bridges announces huge 44-date UK and Ireland 2026 tour
  • Comedian Kevin Bridges has announced a 44-date "Here If You Need Me" tour across the UK and Ireland for 2026.
  • The tour, which includes 13 shows in Scotland, will commence in Sheffield on 14 August and conclude in Aberdeen on 11 December.
  • Bridges, 39, shared his excitement for the tour on Instagram, stating, "Back in the game and here if you need me."
  • Ticket pre-sale for the tour is scheduled to begin on Monday, 1 December.
  • General sale tickets will be available from Thursday, 4 December.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in