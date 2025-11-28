Comedy star Kevin Bridges announces 44-date UK and Ireland tour
- Comedian Kevin Bridges has announced a 44-date "Here If You Need Me" tour across the UK and Ireland for 2026.
- The tour, which includes 13 shows in Scotland, will commence in Sheffield on 14 August and conclude in Aberdeen on 11 December.
- Bridges, 39, shared his excitement for the tour on Instagram, stating, "Back in the game and here if you need me."
- Ticket pre-sale for the tour is scheduled to begin on Monday, 1 December.
- General sale tickets will be available from Thursday, 4 December.