Kevin Bridges announces 44-date tour across UK and Ireland

Kevin Bridges has announced a 44-date tour across the UK and Ireland, with 13 shows in Scotland in 2026.

The stand-up comedian, 39, will kick off the "Here If You Need Me" tour in Sheffield on 14 August, with the final show in Aberdeen on 11 December.

"Good to get away. Great to get home. Back in the game and here if you need me," Bridges wrote in the tour announcement on Instagram.

Ticket pre-sale will begin on Monday, 1 December, with general sale on Thursday, 4 December.