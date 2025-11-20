It Ends With Us author opens up on impact of actors’ legal ‘circus’
- Author Colleen Hoover has expressed her disappointment and embarrassment over the film adaptation of her novel It Ends with Us.
- She said that the legal battle between its stars, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, has “overshadowed” her work.
- Lively has sued Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and attempting to damage her reputation, while Baldoni filed a countersuit alleging Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds tried to destroy his career.
- Hoover described the ongoing legal saga as a “circus” has caused her mother, whose abuse story inspired the book, further distress.
- Baldoni's countersuit was dismissed earlier this month, but Lively's lawsuit, seeking $160 million in damages, remains ongoing and is scheduled for trial in March 2026.