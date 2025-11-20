Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Author Colleen Hoover was once proud of her 2016 romance novel It Ends with Us — until Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, the stars of the 2024 film adaptation, turned on each other in dueling lawsuits.

Following the movie’s release, Lively, 38, sued Baldoni, accusing her co-star and director of sexual harassment and orchestrating a campaign to “destroy” her reputation. Baldoni, 41, soon fired back with a countersuit, accusing Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career.

Hoover, 45, who served as an executive producer on the movie about a flower shop owner (Lively) whose relationship with a charming neurosurgeon (Baldoni) devolves into abuse, has since been caught in the crossfire of the co-star’s legal battle, having been deposed last month.

Speaking to Elle weeks before her deposition, in an interview published Thursday, Hoover admitted it is “unfortunate” and “disappointing.”

“It feels like a circus,” she said of the legal saga. “When there are real people involved, with real feelings and emotions. This actually truly has impacted some of the actors’ careers in huge ways. And I just find it all around sad.”

It Ends with Us author Colleen Hoover says Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal saga is 'disappointing'

Blake Lively (left) sued her 'It Ends with Us' director and co-star Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign

Sharing that her book was inspired by her mother’s own story of abuse, Hoover said it “now gives us PTSD to think about it.”

“I feel awful because I almost feel like she’s gone through more with the aftermath of this film, more pain than she went through with my dad, just seeing the ugliness of it,” the Verity author said.

“I can’t even recommend it anymore. I feel like [the lawsuit] has overshadowed it,” she added. “I’m almost embarrassed to say I wrote it. When people ask what I do, I’m just like, ‘I’m a writer. Please don’t ask me what I wrote.’

“The more time that passes, the easier everything gets for all of us,” Hoover said. “But it is sad, because I was very proud of that book. And I’m still proud of it, but less publicly so. Maybe I need therapy, I don’t know.”

Baldoni’s countersuit was dismissed earlier this month after he failed to file an amended complaint. Lively’s lawsuit against him remains ongoing and is scheduled to go to trial in March 2026. She is seeking $160 million in damages from Baldoni and his other Wayfarer Studios co-defendants.

Hoover expressed her support for Lively in an Instagram Story last December, writing: “@blakelively you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt.”

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni played lovers in 'It Ends with Us'

Prior to that, in August 2024, Hoover allegedly sent Baldoni a text, saying she “felt forced to choose” sides.

In screenshots shared in a November 10 declaration by Baldoni’s legal team and obtained by People, the author allegedly wrote: “I know things took an awful turn, and I felt forced to choose when I did not want to, but the back and forth articles from both camps is just so upsetting and ridiculous. It’s making everyone working on this movie look immature. Everyone is out there trying to save themselves and now this has turned into a huge mess.

“I have been disappointed personally by your actions many times,” she added. “I appreciate that you haven’t directly said anything negative, that’s how it should be. But you are grown men with a platform. You know how to use it to protect your image. Please don’t continue to use it to harm me or mine. That’s all I’m asking.”

The Independent has contacted Hoover’s representative for comment.

