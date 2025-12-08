Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Japanese pop star makes emotional gender announcement on their birthday

(L-R) CHISA, JURIN, COCONA and HINATA of XG perform at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
(L-R) CHISA, JURIN, COCONA and HINATA of XG perform at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (Getty Images for Coachella)
  • Cocona, a member of the J-pop and R&B group XG, publicly announced on their 20th birthday that they identify as Assigned Female at Birth (AFAB) transmasculine and non-binary.
  • In an emotional message shared on XG’s Instagram, Cocona explained that the label of female never truly represented them and that they live in a way that feels more masculine.
  • The rapper also disclosed that they underwent top surgery earlier this year, a procedure to create a more traditionally masculine chest.
  • Cocona expressed gratitude to their fellow XG members, the group’s producer Simon Jakops, and their parents for their support in their journey of self-acceptance.
  • The announcement comes amidst a generally conservative cultural landscape in South Korea regarding gender identity and sexuality, with the article referencing other K-pop idols who have faced challenges after coming out.
