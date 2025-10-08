Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Clarkson’s Farm sidekick heads to Australia for new TV show

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper on ‘Clarkson’s Farm’
Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper on ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ (Prime Video)
  • Kaleb Cooper, a breakout star from Clarkson's Farm, is set to front his own Amazon Prime series.
  • The new four-part show, provisionally titled Kaleb: Down Under, will follow him on a trip to Australia.
  • Cooper will immerse himself in a new culture, exploring how farmers operate under different climates.
  • He expressed excitement about taking his first-ever flight and seeing if his farming contracting business could go international.
  • Filming for the series is scheduled to begin this autumn.
