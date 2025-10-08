Clarkson’s Farm star to go ‘down under’ for new Prime Video series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The breakout star of the Clarkson’s Farm series is set to star in a new farming show of his own.

Kaleb Cooper can usually be found on Jeremy Clarkson’s farm in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

But for the new Amazon Prime series, he will journey across the globe to immerse himself in a new culture, exploring how farmers operate under different climates.

The new four-part series, which has the working title Kaleb: Down Under, follows the farming contractor as he embarks on a trip to one of the world’s biggest farming markets.

Cooper, 27, said: “I spend most of my time with the most travelled man in the world, so I got brave and booked my first-ever flight to see what all the fuss was about. Australia, here I come!

“And Australia, you’ll be gaining a new farmer for a couple of months as I discover if I can make my farming contracting business go international.”

Cooper’s new four-part series will see him embark on a trip to one of the world’s biggest farming markets ( Cody Burridge/PA )

In 2024, Cooper made his furthest trip from home to take his The World According To Kaleb live tour to Scotland.

The farming contractor became a fan favourite on Jeremy Clarkson’s Prime Video series and is often seen growing frustrated as he teaches the former Top Gear star about farming practices.

Cooper and Clarkson attended the National Television Awards earlier this year when Clarkson’s Farm scooped up the factual entertainment award.

Tara Erer, head of Northern Europe Originals, Amazon MGM Studios said: “Kaleb Cooper has won our hearts with his no-nonsense farming wisdom and unmistakable charm.

“Seeing him swap his beloved Chipping Norton for the vast Australian outback promises brilliant entertainment as he encounters farming on a whole new scale.

“We’re proud to bring this next chapter of Kaleb’s journey to Prime Video.”

Filming will begin this autumn.