X-Factor duo announce return to music with Christmas single
- Iconic X-Factor contestants Ant and Seb are returning to music for the first time since 2008.
- The duo famously performed Peter Andre’s “Mysterious Girl” in their memorable 2008 audition, but did not progress in the competition.
- They are releasing a new Christmas single titled Sprinkle It on 12 December.
- All proceeds from the single will be donated to Shelter and Shelter Cymru.
- The funds will support people experiencing homelessness across the UK.