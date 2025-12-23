Bob Mortimer’s tribute to ‘lovely’ and ‘brilliant’ friend Chris Rea
- Comedian Bob Mortimer paid tribute to his close friend, singer Chris Rea, following Rea's death at the age of 74.
- Rea's passing was announced on Monday, 22 December, after a short illness, with his family by his side.
- Mortimer described Rea as a "lovely brilliant funny giant of a bloke" and a "Boro legend forever" in a heartfelt post on X.
- The Middlesbrough-born stars shared a firm friendship, collaborating on a song for Middlesbrough FC and featuring in a memorable anecdote on 'Would I Lie to You?' involving an egg in a bath.
- Rea was famed for hits such as 'Driving Home for Christmas' and 'The Road To Hell', and had previously battled pancreatic cancer and a stroke.