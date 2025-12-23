Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bob Mortimer’s tribute to ‘lovely’ and ‘brilliant’ friend Chris Rea

Chris Rea reflects on writing ‘Driving Home for Christmas’ in interview shared days before his death
  • Comedian Bob Mortimer paid tribute to his close friend, singer Chris Rea, following Rea's death at the age of 74.
  • Rea's passing was announced on Monday, 22 December, after a short illness, with his family by his side.
  • Mortimer described Rea as a "lovely brilliant funny giant of a bloke" and a "Boro legend forever" in a heartfelt post on X.
  • The Middlesbrough-born stars shared a firm friendship, collaborating on a song for Middlesbrough FC and featuring in a memorable anecdote on 'Would I Lie to You?' involving an egg in a bath.
  • Rea was famed for hits such as 'Driving Home for Christmas' and 'The Road To Hell', and had previously battled pancreatic cancer and a stroke.
