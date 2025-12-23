Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Bob Mortimer has paid tribute to his “lovely”, “brilliant” friend Chris Rea, after the “Driving Home for Christmas” singer’s death at the age of 74.

Rea’s death was announced on Monday (22 December), with a statement on behalf of his wife and two children that read: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris. He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family.”

Mortimer, 66, has now shared a touching tribute to the star, writing on X: “So so sad. A lovely brilliant funny giant of a bloke. Oh Man... RIP Chris... Boro legend forever. Love to family and friends.”

The pair, both from the North East, developed a firm friendship over the years and in 1997, they recorded a version of Rea’s “Let’s Dance” when Middlesbrough FC made it to the FA Cup final.

Mortimer later referenced his pal during an especially hilarious episode of Would I Lie to You?, which saw him claim he always cracks an egg into his own bath after being advised to do so by Rea.

The comedian brought further delight to fans when he posted a picture of Rea in a bath with an egg on social media, in reference to the tale, which plenty of fans have been re-sharing in the wake of the singer’s death.

The pair teamed up again in 2020 when Rea appeared in a Christmas episode of Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

Rea found fame in the late Seventies and Eighties with hits such as “Fool (If You Think It's Over)”, which was nominated for a Grammy, and “The Road To Hell”.

His festive single, “Driving Home For Christmas”, was first released in 1986. Speaking to The Independent just days before his death, Rea told the story behind the track.

“It has that hope and warmth to it, like all the classic Christmas songs,” he said. “That and the frustration of being stuck in the motorway traffic – that’s what people relate to.

“What’s funny is that I’d been banned from driving just before I wrote it, and we originally thought we’d give it to Van Morrison. It was a Fifties jazz thing, like he used to do. Then the record label put it out as a B-side of mine, and a DJ started playing it. And here we are today.”