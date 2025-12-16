Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Chris Hemsworth shares ‘the secret’ to a healthy and happy marriage

Chris Hemsworth Makes Rare Admission On 15-year Marriage To Elsa Pataky
  • Chris Hemsworth has provided a rare insight into his 15-year marriage to Elsa Pataky.
  • The couple, who married in 2010 after three months of dating, have three children: India, 13, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 11.
  • Speaking on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, Hemsworth shared the secret to their enduring happy marriage.
  • He revealed that their shared 'adventurous spirit' and commitment to 'make time for each other' are key factors.
  • Hemsworth highlighted the importance of occasionally stepping away from the demands of family life to focus solely on their relationship.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in