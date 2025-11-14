Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What to expect from Children in Need 2025

Sara Cox overcome with emotion after learning how much Children in Need challenge has raised
  • The BBC's annual Children In Need telethon is scheduled to broadcast on Friday at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer, aiming to raise crucial funds for young people across the UK.
  • The event will be hosted by a familiar line-up including Paddy McGuinness, Big Zuu, Mel Giedroyc, Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kay, and Lenny Rush.
  • Viewers can anticipate comedic segments from beloved BBC programmes such as The Apprentice, EastEnders, and Gladiators.
  • McFly singer Tom Fletcher will make his television debut alongside his son Buzz, performing their song "Thread Of Hope," which is linked to a new CBeebies animation celebrating Pudsey Bear's 40th anniversary.
  • Eurovision entrants Remember Monday will deliver a rendition of Lou Reed’s "Perfect Day" with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, and the BBC Children In Need Choir will perform Coldplay’s "Yellow."
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in