Chevy Chase slammed for three-word critique of female director
- Chevy Chase, the 82-year-old comedian and original Saturday Night Live cast member, has sparked online uproar following a viral clip from a new documentary.
- In the CNN documentary I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not, he tells director Marina Zenovich she is 'not bright enough' to understand him.
- Chase later attempted to clarify his remarks, explaining that he is a complex and deep individual who is easily hurt and guards himself.
- Director Marina Zenovich described the interaction as rude but found it useful for her filmmaking process, providing an entry point into his character.
- The clip has generated mixed reactions on social media, with some users criticising Chase as 'insufferable' while others came to his defence.