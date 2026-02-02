Cher calls rapper ‘Luther Vandross’ in Grammys 2026 mix-up
- Singer Cher mistakenly announced Kendrick Lamar as “Luther Vandross” while presenting the Record of the Year award at the 2026 Grammy Awards.
- “And the Grammy goes to, oh they told me it was going to be on the prompter, oh and the Grammy goes to Luther Vandross, no Kendrick Lamar,” said Cher during the mix-up.
- Kendrick Lamar, 38, won the prestigious award for his track “Luther,” which features R&B singer SZA and samples late soul artist Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn’s 1982 song “If This World Were Mine.”
- Lamar expressed his deep appreciation for the sample, noting that securing clearance for the song, which he described as a tribute to one of his favourite artists, brought tears to his eyes.
- SZA, a featured artist on “Luther,” delivered a message of hope, urging people not to despair and to trust each other and their hearts, stating, “We’re not governed by the government, we’re governed by God.”
- Lamar, the most nominated artist with nine nods, also secured wins for Best Rap Album for GNX, Best Rap Song for “TV Off,” Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Luther,” and Best Rap Performance for “Chains And Whips.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks