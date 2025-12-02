Singer addresses criticism after Super Bowl announcement
- Grammy-nominated singer Charlie Puth is scheduled to perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LX.
- He will be joined by Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones, who are also performing during the pregame show.
- Puth addressed critics of his vocal ability, stating he would never claim to be as good as Whitney Houston but promised a "special arrangement" and a strong performance.
- The pregame performances are set for Sunday, 8 February, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
- Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny is confirmed as the headliner for the Super Bowl LX halftime show.