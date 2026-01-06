Celine Dion promises more TikTok content as singer says she is ‘becoming cool’
- Celine Dion is increasing her presence on TikTok, stating she is "learning how this TikTok world works".
- The 57-year-old singer revealed her children encouraged her to post more content on the social media platform.
- In a video, Dion, wearing a hoodie with her name on it, expressed excitement about becoming "cool" on TikTok.
- She shared the video with the caption: "So here I am, learning how this TikTok world works…one video at a time!"