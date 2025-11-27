Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Celine Dion shares heartfelt message to supporters on Thanksgiving

Celine Dion wishes everyone a happy thanksgiving
  • Celine Dion shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving video message with her fans on Thursday, 27 November 2025.
  • The singer, who was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in 2022, provided a rare update on her condition.
  • She expressed profound gratitude for her family and the precious moments they share.
  • Dion encouraged her fans to 'slow down and take a deep breath and give thanks' during the holiday season.
  • She concluded by wishing everyone a Thanksgiving filled with joy, peace, and appreciation for all things, big and small.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in