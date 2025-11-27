Celine Dion shares heartfelt message to supporters on Thanksgiving
- Celine Dion shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving video message with her fans on Thursday, 27 November 2025.
- The singer, who was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in 2022, provided a rare update on her condition.
- She expressed profound gratitude for her family and the precious moments they share.
- Dion encouraged her fans to 'slow down and take a deep breath and give thanks' during the holiday season.
- She concluded by wishing everyone a Thanksgiving filled with joy, peace, and appreciation for all things, big and small.