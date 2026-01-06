Huge star and self-confessed superfan of The Celebrity Traitors hints at future appearance
- Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston has hinted at his desire to appear on The Celebrity Traitors.
- Speaking on BBC Radio 2, Hiddleston declared himself a huge fan of the show.
- He described the BBC reality series as "maybe the best television I’ve ever seen".
- The first season of The Celebrity Traitors, which launched in October, was a significant success.
- It attracted an average of 13 million viewers per episode.