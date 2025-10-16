Actor tells of brutal Celebrity Traitors elimination
- EastEnders actor Tameka Empson, a Faithful, was banished from Celebrity Traitors and said she is “so upset” but “it is what it is”.
- YouTube prankster Niko Omilana was the first contestant voted out in the same episode, admitting he was embarrassed by the early exit.
- Olympic diver Tom Daley was “murdered” by the Traitors, stating he was disappointed to leave early but enjoyed his time on the show.
- Following Empson's banishment, the Traitors met to select their next victim, considering Ruth Codd, Charlotte Church, and David Olusoga.
- Actor Celia Imrie provided a light-hearted moment by nervously breaking wind during a tense challenge.