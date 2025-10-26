Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Stephen Fry praises ‘remarkable’ Celebrity Traitors co-star

Stephen Fry says he has lost all faith in his judgement after Celebrity Traitors exit
  • Stephen Fry issued a heartfelt apology to YouTuber Niko Omilana for incorrectly suspecting him as a Traitor on Celebrity Traitors.
  • Omilana was the first contestant banished from the show after the majority of the cast wrongly accused him.
  • Fry, who was also eliminated as a Faithful, praised Omilana as “remarkable” and encouraged viewers to check out his YouTube channel.
  • The actor revealed he joined the show after becoming 'hooked' on the second series while unwell, despite usually declining reality TV offers.
  • The current Celebrity Traitors cast has been deemed the worst-performing in the show's history, having eliminated 10 Faithfuls without successfully ousting a single Traitor.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in