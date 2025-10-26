Stephen Fry praises ‘remarkable’ Celebrity Traitors co-star
- Stephen Fry issued a heartfelt apology to YouTuber Niko Omilana for incorrectly suspecting him as a Traitor on Celebrity Traitors.
- Omilana was the first contestant banished from the show after the majority of the cast wrongly accused him.
- Fry, who was also eliminated as a Faithful, praised Omilana as “remarkable” and encouraged viewers to check out his YouTube channel.
- The actor revealed he joined the show after becoming 'hooked' on the second series while unwell, despite usually declining reality TV offers.
- The current Celebrity Traitors cast has been deemed the worst-performing in the show's history, having eliminated 10 Faithfuls without successfully ousting a single Traitor.