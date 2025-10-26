Stephen Fry issues apology to ‘remarkable’ Celebrity Traitors star

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Stephen Fry has sent a heartfelt apology to YouTuber Niko Omilana, after being the “first to suspect him” on Celebrity Traitors.

The YouTube star, 27, was the first contestant banished from the hit BBC show when the majority of the cast incorrectly suspected him of being a Traitor.

Fry was among the famous faces who first had questions about Omilana, but now appears to have regretted his decision.

“Niko, I’m so sorry that I was one of the first to suspect him as a Traitor,” said the 68-year-old actor and presenter during this week’s episode of Saturday Kitchen, after being banished from the show himself.

“What a wonderful man he is and those who don’t know him should check out his YouTube, he is remarkable,” Fry added.

Opening up about his experience on the show, Fry said that is was fun for him to be around people that he didn’t know.

open image in gallery Niko was the first contestant to be banished from Celebrity Traitors ( BBC )

“I mean I knew Jonathan [Ross] and I knew Alan [Carr], Tom Daley I know but there were plenty of people I didn’t know, especially the younger ones.”

Elsewhere, Fry admitted that he had previously turned down offers to appear on other reality shows, but binged The Traitors while he was ill and became “hooked”.

“I had never seen it but by good fortune I was a little unwell and the second series was on and people kept telling me it was good so I started watching and got completely hooked,” said the Blackadder star.

“Then two days later my agent called me and said that I had been asked to go on it and I said you know what I think I might say yes, and I surprised myself a little because it is something I would turn down, because I think it didn’t suit me, but gosh it was fun.”

open image in gallery Stephen Fry said appearing on ‘Celebrity Traitors’ had been a ‘privilege’ ( BBC )

Fry was selected to play as a Faithful on the show but became the tenth contestant to be eliminated earlier this week as the Traitors continue to evade attempts to oust them.

“To be part of such a group is a privilege, an honour, and a deep delight and pleasure. Thank you, and no hard feelings, I promise,” Fry said during his departure speech. “I am, of course, as I have told you all, a Faithful.”

This means that, after six episodes, 10 Faithfuls have either been banished or “murdered” without a single Traitor being successfully ousted. Statistically, this means the current cast are the worst-performing set of contestants in the show’s history.