What has Alan Carr said about murdering friend Paloma Faith on Celebrity Traitors?
- Comedian Alan Carr, acting as a 'traitor' on 'The Celebrity Traitors', chose to 'murder' his real-life friend, singer Paloma Faith, from the game.
- Faith publicly expressed her disappointment, stating she felt Carr's decision was 'not very nice' and that she would not have done the same to him.
- Carr later made light of the situation in an online video, joking 'I could murder a paloma' and asking Faith for forgiveness.
- Faith responded to Carr's joke, hinting at lingering frustration by saying, 'Mine's too salty,' despite previously claiming she had forgiven him.
- The pair's close friendship was highlighted early in the series, making Carr's decision a controversial moment that viewers have called a TV highlight.