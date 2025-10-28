Celebrity Traitors star Jonathan Ross warned by bosses over ‘breach of contract’
- Jonathan Ross has revealed that Celebrity Traitors bosses issued him with a list of topics he is forbidden from discussing.
- The warning came after Ross previously disclosed that many 'brilliant' scenes were edited out of the A-list edition of the BBC game show.
- He stated on his 'Reel Talk' podcast that the list serves as a reminder of his contractual obligations, designed to protect the game's integrity for viewers.
- Ross is currently a 'Traitor' in the series, working with Cat Burns and Alan Carr, and the Faithfuls have so far failed to identify any Traitors.
- The current cast of Faithfuls is statistically the worst-performing in the show's history, with Lucy Beaumont, Nick Mohammed and Kate Garraway facing potential elimination.