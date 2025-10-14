Jonathan Ross has told other celebrities not to compete in Traitors because of this
- Jonathan Ross has admitted he did not enjoy his experience on Celebrity Traitors, finding the constant lying to his famous friends "uncomfortable" and "wearing".
- As one of the initial traitors chosen by host Claudia Winkleman, Ross is now advising other celebrities against participating in future series.
- He explained on his Reel Talk podcast that guarding the secret and having to "look people in the eye and lie" was increasingly difficult.
- Singer Paloma Faith was the first celebrity eliminated from the series, after fellow traitor Alan Carr opted to "murder" her.
- Faith expressed surprise and disappointment at Carr's decision, stating she would not have done the same to him, though she has since forgiven the comedian.