Celebrity Traitors: ‘Genius’ Joe Marler hailed as ‘best Faithful’ after huge breakthrough
- Former England rugby player Joe Marler has been hailed as the best-ever Faithful contestant on The Celebrity Traitors.
- Marler correctly identified Cat Burns and Alan Carr as the remaining Traitors during the penultimate episode.
- He convinced fellow contestant Nick Mohammed of his theory, leading viewers to praise him as a 'genius' and the 'best Faithful'.
- The episode also featured actor Celia Emrie's 'murder' and the incorrect banishment of Faithful Kate Garraway.
- The final will see Alan Carr, Cat Burns, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, and Nick Mohammed compete, with Marler's suspicions about Carr solidified by a final task.