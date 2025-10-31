Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Celebrity Traitors: ‘Genius’ Joe Marler hailed as ‘best Faithful’ after huge breakthrough

Celebrity Traitors Alan Carr bursts out laughing when asked if he's a faithful
  • Former England rugby player Joe Marler has been hailed as the best-ever Faithful contestant on The Celebrity Traitors.
  • Marler correctly identified Cat Burns and Alan Carr as the remaining Traitors during the penultimate episode.
  • He convinced fellow contestant Nick Mohammed of his theory, leading viewers to praise him as a 'genius' and the 'best Faithful'.
  • The episode also featured actor Celia Emrie's 'murder' and the incorrect banishment of Faithful Kate Garraway.
  • The final will see Alan Carr, Cat Burns, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, and Nick Mohammed compete, with Marler's suspicions about Carr solidified by a final task.
