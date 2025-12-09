Traitors hosts names huge stars she wants on show
- Siobhan McSweeney, host of The Traitors Ireland, revealed her dream cast for an Irish version of The Celebrity Traitors.
- She named U2 frontman Bono and singer Enya as her top picks for the reality gameshow.
- McSweeney humorously suggested Bono would make an ideal traitor, citing his signature glasses.
- She praised the international success of The Traitors format and its positive reception in Ireland.
- McSweeney also reflected on the resurgence of live television, describing it as an "event television" experience.