Celebrity Traitors final ‘leaks online’ as BBC warns viewers over spoilers

The final of Celebrity Traitors airs on BBC1 tonight
The final of Celebrity Traitors airs on BBC1 tonight (BBC/Studio Lambert)
  • The grand final of Celebrity Traitors has reportedly been leaked online hours before its scheduled broadcast on BBC One.
  • Canadian streaming site Crave mistakenly uploaded the entire extended episode on Wednesday evening, making it available for approximately 90 minutes.
  • The premature release led to fans discussing the outcome on social media platforms, including Reddit.
  • A BBC source urged viewers to refrain from sharing potential spoilers to ensure other fans can enjoy the final broadcast.
  • The final episode, airing tonight, will see Traitors Alan Carr and Cat Burns compete against Faithfuls Joe Marler, David Olusoga, and Nick Mohammed for the prize pot, following the show's significant success with 14 million viewers per episode.
