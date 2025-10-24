Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Faithfuls banished in record numbers as Celebrity Traitors stay hidden

Mark Bonnar discovers true identities of Traitors
  • The cast of Celebrity Traitors has set a new record for the most Faithfuls eliminated without successfully identifying a Traitor.
  • In the latest episode, Mark Bonnar was banished, Joe Wilkinson was murdered, and Sir Stephen Fry was banished after receiving four votes.
  • The current Traitors, Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr, and Cat Burns, remain undetected after six episodes, with 10 Faithfuls removed from the game.
  • This season's performance is statistically worse than previous series, where Traitors were unmasked after fewer faithful eliminations.
  • In 2022’s debut series, the contestants lost eight Faithfuls before finally discovering a Traitor, while in seasons two and three, the group lost just four members of their group before a Traitor was unmasked.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in