Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr ‘murders’ another faithful in plain sight
- Actress Celia Imrie is the latest faithful to be ‘murdered’ on Celebrity Traitors.
- On Thursday’s episode, the remaining traitors, Alan Carr and Cat Burns, were tasked with murdering a faithful during a dinner party by raising a toast and saying: “Parting is such sweet sorrow”, followed by the victim’s name.
- Carr delivered the vital ‘blow’, in plain sight, saying the line aloud during the dinner party. It’s the second time he has murdered a faithful face-to-face, after ‘killing’ Paloma Faith earlier in the series.
- Upon learning about her ‘death’, Imrie, said, “This is not a very good thing” before asking, “Am I dead?”
- In a big twist, host Claudia WInkleman told the cast that Celia was “murdered” in plain sight but she doesn’t say how, leaving the remaining contestants to figure out what happened.