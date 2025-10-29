Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Celebrity Traitor Alan Carr tells all on Paloma Faith friendship after ‘betrayal’

Alan Carr ‘murdered’ friend Paloma Faith on The Celebrity Traitors
Alan Carr ‘murdered’ friend Paloma Faith on The Celebrity Traitors (BBC)
  • Comedian Alan Carr has revealed that singer Paloma Faith is "not happy" after he "murdered" her on the BBC game show Celebrity Traitors.
  • Carr defended his decision, stating that as a Traitor, it was his role to eliminate contestants, comparing it to the show's premise.
  • He expressed frustration over social media backlash, where viewers criticised him for betraying Faith, despite the nature of the game.
  • Carr explained he chose to "kill" Faith, a friend, because it would have been "creepy" to eliminate less familiar A-listers like Stephen Fry or Celia Imrie.
  • Despite the initial upset, Faith has reportedly forgiven Carr, whom she finds "extremely lovable", and Carr plans to make amends by taking her out for dinner.
