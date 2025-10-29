Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Alan Carr has said he is no longer friends with Paloma Faith after he betrayed her on Celebrity Traitors.

Carr’s decision to “murder” Faith came as a shock to audiences after the pair’s close bond was revealed in the BBC game show’s first episode. “She’s not happy about it,” Carr said of his controversial decision.

When asked by DJ Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim on his Life’s A Beach podcast: “Aren’t you mates with Paloma?” Carr replied, “Well, I was…”

He continued: “She said, ‘If you were a real friend, you wouldn’t have killed me.’ But I said, ‘I’m the Traitor!’ The show’s called The Traitors – it does what it says on the tin.”

The comedian took umbrage with the backlash he has received on social media, where viewers claimed Carr had let Faith down by killing her in plain sight.

“It’s like going on Naked Attraction and being told, what, I have to take my knickers off? You know what you’re signing up for!” he said.

The star, who had to kill one of the contestants by touching their face with the pollen of a “poisoned lily”, said that it would have been “creepy” if he had chosen to “kill” the A-listers he didn’t know as well.

open image in gallery Alan Carr has questioned whether he and Paloma Faith are still friends after he betrayed her on ‘Celebrity Traitors’ ( BBC )

“'I can’t start stroking Stephen Fry’s face and Celia Imrie’s – not at my age!” he said.

Carr said he plans to make amends with Faith by taking the “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” singer out for dinner.

“I love her. I’m such a big fan of her and she’s the best,” he said. “But no one wants to be murdered first on a show. I panicked.”

Following her elimination from the competition, Faith said she wouldn’t have killed Carr if their positions were reversed, and that she thought his betrayal wasn’t “very nice”.

The singer, however, said that she had forgiven Carr, who she finds “extremely lovable”.

open image in gallery Faith was the first contestants to be ‘murdered’ by Carr on the BBC game show ( BBC )

After six episodes, 10 Faithfuls, including national treasures Stephen Fry, Tom Daley and Clare Balding, have either been banished or “murdered” without a single Traitor being ousted.

Another Faithful was about to bite the dust at the end of the show’s last episode, with Lucy Beaumont, Nick Mohammed, and Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway facing the chopping block.

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Wednesdays and Thursdays on BBC One at 9pm.