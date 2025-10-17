Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kate Garraway shares her view on Celebrity Traitors’ tactics

Another celebrity is murdered by the Traitors, but will Jonathan Ross' risk pay off?
  • Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, 58, is competing on BBC One's The Celebrity Traitors and has described herself as "a little chaotic" and "disorganised".
  • Garraway has faced accusations of "traitor-like behaviours" from fellow contestants, including sports broadcaster Clare Balding and retired Olympic diver Tom Daley.
  • During a recent episode, traitors Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross, and Cat Burns deliberated murdering Garraway, with Carr suggesting she would simply get lost in a broom cupboard.
  • Garraway responded on GMB, explaining her "chaotic" nature and tendency to get confused within the castle, which she believes inspired Carr's comment.
  • The first episode of The Celebrity Traitors has attracted over 11.7 million viewers, making it the biggest unscripted debut in the UK since 2022.
