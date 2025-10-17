Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has admitted to being "a little chaotic, a little bit disorganised" and "a little confused by life" during her appearance on The Celebrity Traitors.

The 58-year-old ITV broadcaster is among the famous faces competing for a charity prize pot on the BBC One spin-off, which sees a group of murderous traitors go up against the faithfuls.

Garraway has already faced accusations of traitor-like behaviours on the show.

Sports broadcaster Clare Balding told competitors that some of Garraway's responses had been an "overreaction," fuelling suspicion.

During Thursday’s episode, the traitors – comedian Alan Carr, presenter Jonathan Ross, and singer Cat Burns – plotted in their turret.

They deliberated whether to murder Garraway, historian David Olusoga, or Welsh singer Charlotte Church. Carr, 49, remarked: "If Kate doesn’t come down for breakfast, people will just think she’s gone into a broom cupboard."

open image in gallery During Thursday’s episode, the traitors – comedian Alan Carr, presenter Jonathan Ross and singer Cat Burns – plotted in their turret and deliberated on whether they should murder Garraway, historian David Olusoga or Welsh singer Charlotte Church ( BBC )

Responding to this, Garraway told GMB: “I love the way that Jonathan and Cat are using logic as traitors, and Alan’s just like, ‘Oh… she’d go into a broom cupboard. She wouldn’t find a way out. We’d have no impact at all.'”

She added: “I think he’s trying to say that I can be occasionally a little chaotic, a little bit disorganised, a little confused by life.

“I did open a lot of castle doors thinking I was going into the billiard room and found myself in the laboratory.

“So that’s where that came from.

“They’re brutal. They may still murder me, despite saying all that.”

Garraway, who was also suspected to be a traitor by retired Olympic diver Tom Daley – who gave her side eye in a viral clip – added: “I’m hopeless.”

After the athlete was murdered by the traitors in Wednesday’s episode, Daley, 31, uploaded a social media video saying “I guess my flabbers were officially ghasted” in reference to him thinking Garraway’s use of the word “flabbergasted” was suspicious.

Also in Thursday’s episode, Irish actress Ruth Codd was murdered and Balding, 54, was banished.

open image in gallery Kate Garraway was also suspected to be a traitor by retired Olympic diver Tom Daley – who gave her side eye in a viral clip ( BBC )

The Thursday Murder Club actress Celia Imrie, who farted during a tense moment in Wednesday’s episode, provided more laughs for the contestants when she tried to mimic the sound of a banshee.

In the spin-off series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the competitors – named the faithfuls – are tasked with detecting and banishing the murderous traitors in the group while completing a series of challenges to win cash towards the charity prize pot.

If at the end of the series a traitor or traitors are among the finalists, the faithfuls lose out on the money and the traitor/traitors take the full cash prize.

The first episode of The Celebrity Traitors has been watched by more than 11.7 million viewers to date, according to viewing figures from the BBC.

The corporation said this makes the series debut the biggest unscripted episode across the UK market since 2022, not including special events such as New Year’s Eve fireworks and the Coronation.

The series is set to conclude on Thursday, 6 November at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer, when fans will be treated to a 70-minute episode.

There will also be an extended episode of The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked on BBC Two and Sounds, where host Ed Gamble will be joined by the finalists and Winkleman, as they react to the final episode.