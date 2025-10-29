Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr screams while crossing bridge in hilarious challenge

Watch Alan Carr's hilarious reaction to Traitors wobbly bridge challenge
  • Alan Carr participated in a Celebrity Traitors’ challenge requiring him to cross a suspended bridge high in the air.
  • During the challenge, Carr expressed fear, screaming and stating the bridge was 'well wobbly' as Kate Garraway guided him.
  • Despite his apprehension, Carr successfully completed the precarious crossing without falling.
  • His efforts secured an additional £2,000 for the prize pot on the BBC reality show.
  • Watch the video in full above.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in