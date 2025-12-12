Who won Celebrity Race Across The World? Winners revealed in nail-biting finale
- Roman Kemp and his sister, Harleymoon Kemp, were announced as the winners of Celebrity Race Across the World.
- The siblings were the first to cross the finish line at the Guajira Peninsula in Colombia during the final episode, which aired on Thursday, 11 December.
- Their victory followed a challenging 33-day, 5,900km trek through Central America.
- They secured the top spot by beating fellow contestants Molly Rainford and Tyler West by a narrow margin of two minutes.
- The star-studded BBC reality series also featured broadcaster Anita Rani and her father Bal, and actor Dylan Llewellyn with his mother Jackie.