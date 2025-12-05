Celebrity Race Across the World forced to change rules again amid safety fears
- Celebrity Race Across the World contestants travelled through Colombia for the penultimate leg of the race.
- However, the journey was disrupted by significant safety concerns, prompting an intervention from BBC producers.
- Reports of armed attacks in the Antioquia region necessitated a modification of the show's rules.
- The step was taken to shuttle the teams to an airport and arrange flights, a departure from the competition's usual no-fly policy, citing safety reasons.
- Molly Rainford and Tyler West were the first pair to reach the fifth checkpoint, but Anita Rani and her father, Balvinder, missed a crucial flight.