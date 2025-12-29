Celebrity Mastermind Christmas special dubbed ‘embarrassing’ after easy questions
- The BBC's Mastermind Christmas special has been criticised by viewers.
- The show was branded "embarrassing" due to the perceived simplicity of some questions posed to celebrity contestants.
- Examples of questions included identifying the pet that makes "woof woof" noises and what the abbreviation "veg" stands for.
- Social media users likened the quiz to a "children's quiz" due to its easy nature.
- Conversely, some viewers defended the programme, stating that the questions were designed to allow home audiences to participate in the charity special.