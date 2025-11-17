Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Meet the Celebrity MasterChef 2025 contestants as new series begins

  • Celebrity MasterChef is returning with 15 famous contestants, including actor Alfie Boe, rugby player Alun Wyn Jones, and singer Antony Costa.
  • Other notable contestants include TV personality Ashley Cain, reality star Chris Hughes, writer Dawn O’Porter, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, and Drag Race UK winner Ginger Johnson.
  • The series faced recent controversy after former co-hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace were removed following an independent inquiry into allegations against them.
  • Anna Haugh and Grace Dent have been announced as the new official hosts for future editions, though some pre-recorded content featuring John Torode will still air in the upcoming series.
  • The new season of Celebrity MasterChef will broadcast on BBC One on Monday, November 17 at 8pm.

